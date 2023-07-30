Indore: Amit Shah Calls Kamal Nath 'Corruption Nath', Praises Modi As 'Messiah Of Poor'

Kamal Nath and Amit Shah | FP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a scathing attack on the opposition Congress, Union home minister Amit Shah called Former CM Kamal Nath as 'Corruption Nath'. The Union Minister was addressing the BJP booth-level workers’ conference at Indore’s Kanakeshwari Maidan on Sunday. He accused Congress of neglecting the poor during its 70-year tenure while praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ‘Messiah of the poor’.

Criticising Congress’ 15-month government in Madhya Pradesh, Shah alleged that Kamal Nath reduced Madhya Pradesh's budget to mere Rs 23k crore, whereas CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented a budget of Rs 3.14 lakh crore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“In 2023, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented a budget of Rs 3.14 lakh crores. The budget for Sarv Siksha Abhiyan was increased by 8 percent while the budget for the welfare of SC, ST and OBC’s was increased by 60 percent,” Shah said.

He further added, “The Congress government ran for 70 years, but they did not do any work for the poor. Meanwhile, the BJP worked for the welfare of the poor. This is the reason why today Modi ji is known as the messiah of the poor.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)