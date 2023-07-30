 Indore: Amit Shah Boasts Surgical Strike Against Pak, Ayodhya's Ram Mandir In Poll Bound Madhya Pradesh
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah boasted India's surgical strikes in Pakistan, the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as he addressed the BJP workers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Shah was speaking at the conference of BJP's divisional booth presidents at Kanakeshwari ground in Indore on Sunday evening.

"Earlier, any random Alia, Malia, Jamalia would come from Pakistan and launched attack on India. They attacked Uri and Pulwama, but forgot it's Modi government and not UPA. We gave them a befitting reply within 15 days."

Mounting an attack on opposition Congress, he said, "The Congress party was stalling and diverting the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, under the leadership of PM Modi, a grand Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya."

