Indore: Amit Shah Boasts Surgical Strike Against Pak, Ayodhya's Ram Mandir In Poll Bound Madhya Pradesh

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah boasted India's surgical strikes in Pakistan, the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as he addressed the BJP workers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Shah was speaking at the conference of BJP's divisional booth presidents at Kanakeshwari ground in Indore on Sunday evening.

"Earlier, any random Alia, Malia, Jamalia would come from Pakistan and launched attack on India. They attacked Uri and Pulwama, but forgot it's Modi government and not UPA. We gave them a befitting reply within 15 days."

As the booth workers cheered, Shah called it a sign of BJP's victory in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections."

पहले आए दिन पाकिस्तान से आलिया, मालिया, जमालिया आते थे और गोलियां चलाकर चले जाते थे और केंद्र सरकार कुछ नहीं करती थी। मोदी सरकार आई और फिर पाकिस्तान ने उरी व पुलवामा में हमला किया, लेकिन वे भूल गए कि अब यहां UPA की नहीं, भाजपा सरकार है।



- श्री@AmitShah#जीतेंगे_मालवा_जीतेंगे_MP pic.twitter.com/voGMchMprk — BJP MadhyaPradesh (@BJP4MP) July 30, 2023

Mounting an attack on opposition Congress, he said, "The Congress party was stalling and diverting the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, under the leadership of PM Modi, a grand Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)