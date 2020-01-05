Indore: Amidst chill, candidates sans woollens to take PSC exams

Indore: Amidst chill, candidates would have to give preliminary state service examination - 2019 without wearing woollen clothes. The examination will be conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on January 12 from 10 am.

It is because the tough rules of MPPSC do not permit candidates to wear anything expect simple clothes inside the examination hall. Candidates are not allowed wear full sleeved shirts, socks and shoes, sweaters, mufflers, scarves and caps.

Generally, the exams are held in summer season. But due to procedural delay, it will be held in winter season for the first time. Centres have been set up in all the districts in the state. According to weather department, the state would reel under cold wave on January 12. Districts in Gwalior-Chambal region are likely to face severe cold. Candidates coming from village to take exams will be worst hit as they will have to leave early in the morning.

Some candidates have requested MPPSC to relax rules and allow candidates to wear woollen clothes. MPPSC secretary Renu Pant said district administration has a right to take the decision. “After going through weather condition in their respective districts, collectors can take a call whether to allow students to wear woollen clothes,” she added.