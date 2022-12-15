Indore: Amid speculations of changing city president... Congress activists stage protest against Bakliwal

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the political impact of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state remains uncertain, the reality is that the yatra has failed to unite the local Congress leaders in Indore.

Amid speculations of changing the city and district presidents of many districts, including Indore, divisions within the party are emerging, with many local leaders protesting against the incumbent city president, Vinay Bakliwal.

Many Congress activists led by Anoop Shukla staged a sit-in at Regal Square on Wednesday to protest against Bakliwal and also against one of the probable presidential candidates, Arvind Bagdi.

“Bakliwal has destroyed the party in Indore, and he couldn’t even constitute the committee in the city. He has failed in strengthening the party as he was involved in making money by unfair means and also by taking money from Congress candidates of IMC elections,” Shukla said, adding, “Bakliwal never comes to the party office but runs a parallel office.”

The Congress activists also protested against Bagdi’s candidature for the post, accusing him of being a land mafia.

This is not the first protest against Bakliwal. Earlier, Congressmen led by Vivek Khandelwal and Girish Joshi had organised a meeting of party activists to protest against the incumbent party president.

The party activists protesting against Bakliwal had lodged his complaint with the state party chief during his visit to Depalpur, and several aspirants to the post had also met Kamal Nath to press their claim.

