Indore: Amid protest, IMC razes two illegal buildings

Indore: Amidst protest by residents, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) knocked down two illegal structures erected illegally at Sarvanand Nagar on Wednesday, days after its removal gang returned blank from the locality following political pressure.

Armed with three poclain and two JCB machines, the removal gang comprising nearly 200 members reached Sarvanand Nagar at 9.30 am. The gang was also accompanied by nearly 100 police personnel.

First the IMC got power supply discontinued in the area and then demolition drive was started from about 11 am. “By 3 pm, both the illegal buildings, including a hostel, was pulled down,” said removal gang incharge Mahendra Singh Chouhan.

The IMC had to face protest by residents of the locality, including women members but the drive was not stopped. Police took care of protestors even as JCB and poclain flattened the buildings.

One building (G+2) belonged to Madhu Jagwani and another (G+3) belonged to Asha Girdharilal. Both the buildings were constructed illegally. Jagwani had a stay on demolition drive, which was vacated by the court on July 18.

After the stay was vacated, the IMC removal gang had gone to demolish the building last week but it returned blank as a minister directed the municipal officials to stop the drive.

However, the gang returned again on Tuesday and pulled down the illegal structures. The protesting residents claim that there are about 50 illegal structures and if the IMC is demolishing two, then it should raze all.

The police had to use mild force to deal with protestors. The IMC stated that they would now demolish a hostel at Brahampuri Colony on Thursday.