Indore amid lockdown: Maharashtra resident allegedly thrashed in Indore by cops

A man from Maharashtra was allegedly thrashed by few policemen in Rau area, Indore. He, along with wife and a relative had come to Indore with due permission from Nashik on May 11. The victim even staged a sit in to make his demands meet as no FIR was being registered in his case.

Deepak Bafna from Nashik, with his wife and a relative had come to Indore. As per Deepak, he came to city after getting DM's permission and all the relative documents from Nashik. In the entire journey, they did not face any issue but his car was stopped by police at Rau Square. Deepak alleged that a sub inspector and two other policemen in civil dress, accusing him of violating lockdown rules, thrashed him and misbehaving with his wife too.

He immediately reached Rau police station to lodge complaint but to no avail. Deepak informed that he visited the police station for continuous 3 days but could not meet the station in charge. On May 13, on his way back to Nashik, he asked for an appointment with Rau TI Verma but was told that the TI was in the area for patrolling so he could not meet him.

When Deepak asked him to lodge FIR against the accused policemen, the TI denied and said that they are investigating the matter for now. The TI allegedly taunted Deepak to stage a sit-in to make his demands meet.

Deepak then informed the Azad Nagar CSP SS Tomar, who assured of an action against the accused policemen.