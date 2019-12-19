Indore: Amid CAA protest in Delhi , IndiGo takes passenger-friendly steps

Indore: Due to the ongoing protests in certain areas of Delhi and NCR, and the restrictions on traffic in New Delhi, IndiGo has taken certain passenger friendly measures. There are four IndiGo flights operating on Indore-Delhi sector.

IndiGo has informed that for an update on the latest schedules, passengers can check either IndiGo or DIAL’s website for the latest flight status (https://www.goindigo.in/or https://www.newdelhiairport.in/). In case internet connectivity is not available, passengers can also reach out directly to IndiGo’s call centre at 0124 6173838. Similarly, due to traffic restrictions and to accommodate passengers reaching late to the airport, the airlines have rescheduled and curtailed its schedule of in and out of Delhi by approximately 20 departures (approximately 10% of its Delhi departures).

The airline is also monitoring the situation and will take proactive measures if further cancellations are required. All passengers will be proactively informed. IndiGo has proactively blocked hotel rooms near the airport to keep its crew ready to be deployed at short notice. Customers who are affected can be rebooked at no additional cost