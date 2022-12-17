Indore: Alumni meet at St Paul’s School

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The annual alumni meet week of St Paul’s Alumni Association started on Friday with a grand opening ceremony.

Anoop Agrawal of the association said that this year's alumni meet is being celebrated as Celebration Week. He said they are celebrating the success stories of the school students.

The celebration week started with Alumni Flag hosting and the Back to School ‘Buniyaad’ programme, which was inaugurated by the principal Father CB Joseph.

In the Back to School programme, curiosity about new exam patterns, career selection methods, motivation speeches, and other points were shared, said Agrawal.

Three speakers Akash Sethia, Ajay Bansal and Dr Sandeep Atre gave guidance to students as well as teachers and answered their queries.

St Paul’s Alumni Association's unique Initiative ‘Mentor-Menti’ was also launched. The responsibility for this event was taken by alumnus Akash Sethia and a panel was made for it to guide students.

The students of St Paul’s will be able to get solutions for career, education and any academic problems from this ‘Mentor-Menti’ panel through the school's coordinator soon.

