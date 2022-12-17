e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Alumni meet at St Paul’s School

Indore: Alumni meet at St Paul’s School

In the Back to School programme, curiosity about new exam patterns, career selection methods, motivation speeches, and other points were shared, said Agrawal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The annual alumni meet week of St Paul’s Alumni Association started on Friday with a grand opening ceremony.

Anoop Agrawal of the association said that this year's alumni meet is being celebrated as Celebration Week. He said they are celebrating the success stories of the school students.

The celebration week started with Alumni Flag hosting and the Back to School ‘Buniyaad’ programme, which was inaugurated by the principal Father CB Joseph.

In the Back to School programme, curiosity about new exam patterns, career selection methods, motivation speeches, and other points were shared, said Agrawal.

Three speakers Akash Sethia, Ajay Bansal and Dr Sandeep Atre gave guidance to students as well as teachers and answered their queries.

St Paul’s Alumni Association's unique Initiative ‘Mentor-Menti’ was also launched. The responsibility for this event was taken by alumnus Akash Sethia and a panel was made for it to guide students.

The students of St Paul’s will be able to get solutions for career, education and any academic problems from this ‘Mentor-Menti’ panel through the school's coordinator soon.

Read Also
Ranjeet Ashtami: Thousands of people welcome Lord Hanuman during Prabhat pheri in Indore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Blame the depression over Arabian Sea for rise in temperature

Indore: Blame the depression over Arabian Sea for rise in temperature

Indore: Experts throw light on how to make a beautiful home

Indore: Experts throw light on how to make a beautiful home

Indore: Five youths caught for creating ruckus on BRTS

Indore: Five youths caught for creating ruckus on BRTS

Indore: Training programme to improve Dial-100 service

Indore: Training programme to improve Dial-100 service

Indore: Five held for betting, Rs 25K, 11 mobiles seized

Indore: Five held for betting, Rs 25K, 11 mobiles seized