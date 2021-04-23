Indore: Already reeling under Corona-sting, IMC starts fogging to curb mosquito menace

Indore: It’s better late than never. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which generally takes up extensive fogging, among other measures, from first week of April every year to curb the rise in mosquitoes, has started the anti-mosquito drive from April 23.
While the city already reels under the severe second wave of Covid-19, residents of Indore are now battling rapid increase in mosquitoes.
Summers are usually breeding ground for mosquitoes, with several vector-borne diseases on the rise.
Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the IMC has started doing fogging to curb the rise in mosquitoes along with sanitization drive which is going on for past many days in the city.
IMC has pressed 57 tractor trolley and 9 tractors fitted with machines which release sanitizer from all 360 angles.
The sanitization drive was carried out at vaccination centers, crematoriums, crematories, main roads in and in containment areas. Besides, fogging was also in in many areas of the city.