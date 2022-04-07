Indore: Allow entry into Khajrana Temple sanctorum, demands Congress

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress, on Thursday, raised the issue of banned entry into the sanctum sanctorum of the Khajrana Ganesh Temple and appealed to the administration to revoke the ban on entry into the temple. The party also took objections to the charges being taken from the people entering the sanctorum.

Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Nilabh Shukla said all restrictions of Covid-19 had already been lifted and entry into every temple sanctum sanctorum had been allowed except for Khajrana Temple.

“The government has revoked restrictions on entry into the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal Temple and from all other temples. These restrictions were imposed to control Covid spread, but, now, cases of Covid-19 have dropped to the lowest, but the administration hasn’t revoked the restriction in this temple,” Shukla said, adding, “Moreover, they’ve made it a source of income by taking charges from people to get entry into the sanctorum.”

The MPCC secretary added that the administration had been hurting people’s sentiments by taking charges for offering prayers in the temple.

Congress to distribute earthen lamps on Ram Navami

§ City Congress leaders have decided to distribute earthen lamps in every ward of the city to celebrate Ram Navami

§ The Congress’s Girish Joshi and Vivek Khandelwal said they would distribute over 50,000 earthen lamps under the campaign of lighting one lamp in each house on Ram Navami

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:19 PM IST