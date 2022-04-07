Indore: Allow entry in Sanctum Sanctorum of Khajrana Ganesh Temple, says Congress

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Thursday raised the issue of banned entry in Sanctum-Sanctorum of Khajrana Ganesh temple and appealed to the administration to revoke the ban on entry of the temple. The party also took objections to the charges being taken from the people entering the Sanctorum

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Nilabh Shukla has said that all restrictions of Covid-19 are already being revoked and entry to every temple’s sanctum-sanctorum has been revoked except Khajrana Temple.

“Government has revoked restrictions from entry in the sanctum-sanctorum of Mahakal Temple and from all other temples. These restrictions were imposed to control Covid spread but now cases of Covid-19 have dropped to the lowest but the administration has not revoked the restriction in the temple,” Shukla said.

“Moreover, they have made it a source of income by taking charges from the people to get entry in the Sanctorum,” he added

The MPCC Secretary added that the administration has been hurting people’s sentiments by taking charge of offering prayers in the temple.

Congress to distribute earthen lamps on Ram Navami

City congress leaders have decided to distribute earthen lamps in every ward of the city to celebrate Ram Navami. Congress' Girish Joshi and Vivek Khandelwal said that they will distribute over 50,000 earthen lamps under the campaign of lighting one lamp in each house of Ram Navami.

