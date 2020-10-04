Indore: All woman gang busted, 11 arrested, goods worth Rs 4.5 Lakh recovered

Indore: An all-women gang was busted and 11 of its members were arrested on Sunday in connection with the theft at a photo studio in the MG Road area. Stolen goods worth Rs 4.5 lakh were recovered from them and they are being questioned for other such crimes.



According to MG Road TI Rajendra Chaturvedi, the complainant Rupesh Rajore of Nayan Market in Ada Bazaar had lodged a complaint that he runs a photo studio in Jyoti Building near Nandlalpura Fruit Market. Unidentified people entered the shop after breaking open the window and decamped with goods worth 4.5 lakh from there. According to Rajore, cameras, mobile phones, a printer, a speaker system and other goods were stolen from the shop.

The police reached the spot and examined the CCTVs near the spot. Police received a tip-off that some women were sitting behind Koshti Dharamshala and they were sharing some stolen goods. After the information, the police team cordoned off the area and arrested 11 women named Gangabai, Parwati, Sangeeta, Durgabai, Pooja, Kiran, Bharti, Meena, Maya, Nitu and Durga. The women are residents of Gandhi Nagar area and they allegedly confessed to committing theft at the studio. The women are being questioned by the police for their other accomplices also.