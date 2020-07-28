Indore: All shops to remain open from July 30 to August 4

Indore: All shops across the city will remain open from July 30 to August 4 in view of the upcoming Eid and Rakshabandhan festivals. The district crisis management committee took this decision at a meeting held at Residency Kothi on Tuesday night.

Committee member and senior BJP leader Krishnamurari Moghe said they had been receiving requests from various quarters to relax the left-right rule, at least during the festival season. The committee members appealed to the shopkeepers' organisations to ensure that all the corona protocols are followed. Shopkeepers should not sell goods to anyone who is not wearing a mask, the committee said.

They have also appealed to those suffering from co-morbidity conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes etc not to venture out to the markets.

The meeting was attended by BJP State vice president Sudarshan Gupta, BJP city president Gaurav Randivee, BJP district president Rajesh Sonkar , MLA Ramesh Mendola, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya BJP leader Madhu Verma, Former MLA Manoj Patel, district collector Manish Singh, DIG Harinarayanacharya Mishra and IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal.

Traders express gratitude to admin

Ramesh Khandelwal, President of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce andIndustry, expressed sincere thanks to district administration and the committee for the decision. He assured that the traders will do utmost in ensuring compliance to the Covid-19 protocol.