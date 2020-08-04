Indore: All shops across city will open from today

Indore: After the gap of around 4 months, all shops across the city will open from Wednesday without any condition. The shops can open between 7 am to 8 pm. But the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am and Sunday lockdown will continue as usual.

District magistrate and collector Manish Singh released the order in this regard on Tuesday following decisions taken in the meeting of Crisis Management Group held on Monday. As per the order the shops of the Zone-1 (Central Part of the City) are exempted from the earlier order of opening on the basis of left-righ pattern. While the shops of Zone-1 (Outer side) and Zone-2 had already permitted to open without left-right pattern.

All shop owners will have to ensure the enforcement of social distancing among customers, they must be put on face and sell goods only to customers wearing masks.

At the meeting of the Crisis Management Group, senior member and former Mayor Krishnamurary Moghe had suggested to the officials that as there has been no surge in positive case of Covid-19 in the last four days, even after freeing the shops of left-right system, the same exemptions should be continued even after Wednesday when the 4 days permissions comes to an end.