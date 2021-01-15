Indore: ​All set & happy to get Covid vaccine prick​

​​Indore: Just a day before starting the end of deadly ​Covid-19 disease, the sanitation staff of District Hospital and MY Hospital, expressed their confidence and will to get the initial dose of vaccine on January 16.

The staff members of District Hospital Asha Pawar, and Shiv Shinde while staff members of MY Hospital Santosh Sukhdev, Ashok Medha, and Vinod Shinde expressed their happiness to become the first beneficiaries and also appealed to other health workers to come forward for the cause.

“I have been working as a ward assistant for the last 10 months in MY Hospital. I feel happy to become the first beneficiary of the vaccine in Indore District. I don’t have any doubt about the vaccine as I believe in our scientists as well as doctors. I have two sons, two daughters, daughter in​-​laws, wife, and grandsons, and they all support me over my decision and are excited as well.”

Santosh Shrivas

“I am excited to get the first dose and happy that the government has decided to hono​u​r us with the vaccine. I am not afraid and will lead my colleagues by example in getting vaccines. My wife, son, and daughter are also happy and will accompany me after I get the vaccine.”

Vinod Shinde

“I have worked even at the peak of C​ovid ​cases and handled over 300 patients daily. I ​wasn't afraid ​then ​and don't have any fear now as well. I said yes for getting the dose without giving it any second thought.”

Asha Pawar

“I was afraid initially of getting the first dose of vaccine but now I don’t have any fear. I work in a hospital and anyone has to come forward so I will do the same. I will reach the centre before time to get the vaccine’s dose.”

Shiv Shinde