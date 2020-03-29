Indore: All positive patients shifted to MRTB, OPD shifted to MYH

All positive patients shifted to MRTB, OPD shifted to MYHIn the change in plan of treating positive COVID-19 patients, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration shifted all positive patients, admitted to any private hospital, to MRTB Hospital on Saturday.

According to spokesperson of MGM Medical College Dr Rahul Rokade, “These patients have beenshifted to one place so that the same line of treatment can be followed without any confusion. We willalso keep positive patients in Gokuldas Hospital if needed.”Meanwhile, college administration has also shifted the OPD of respiratory diseases from MRTB Hospitalto MY Hospital.

“As we require more space and also don’t want to get general patients being exposedwith the positive patients, OPD has been shifted to MY Hospital’s, new OPD building,” Rokade added.

Chaos like prevailed in MRTB Hospital on Saturday noon when a positive patient came out of the ward.However, he couldn’t roam around as the hospital staff saw him and told him to go back to his room.Sources said that he had come out to complaint about something but was isolated immediately by the staff.