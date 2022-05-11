Indore: ​All mosques to install RWH systems by June 5

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

After Sikhs, it was the turn of Muslims. Sehar Qazi Ishrat Ali on Tuesday announced that rainwater harvesting systems will be installed in all mosques in the city by June 5.

The announcement came after a meeting with municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal who insisted on installation of rainwater harvesting system for groundwater conservation.

Apart from Pal and Ali, maulanas were different mosques were present in the meeting.

The commissioner appealed to Ali and the maulanas to install rainwater harvesting system in the mosques. She said that if rainwater harvesting systems are installed then the people coming to the mosques would also see it and would be motivated to install the same in their homes/institutions.

Pal said that contractors have been empanelled by the corporation for the installation of rainwater harvesting system, who will complete the installation at the prescribed fee.

“For rainwater conservation and water recharge, we will compulsorily install water harvesting system in more than 160 mosques in the city before June 5,” the Sehar Qazi said.

Earlier, extending full support to IMC’s campaign of groundwater conservation, Central Sri Guru Singh Sabha on Saturday announced plans to get rainwater harvesting system installed in all gurdwaras in the city within seven days.

