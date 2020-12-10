​Indore: All houses from Jawahar Marg bridge to Mahal Kacheri vacated by owners making task easy for IMC

Indore:

Indore Municipal Corporation on Thursday got a shot in ​its ​arm as all houses located between Jawahar Marg bridge and Mahal Kacheri ​were vacated even as the corporation continued with its drive to demolish structures coming into way of a road-widening project.

A 24-meter road from Jawahar Marg ​bridge to Chandrabhaga ​b​ridge is proposed alongside Saraswati River.

Around 282 structures​, ​mainly residential buildings​, ​were coming into the way of the project so IMC had allocated houses to affected people in Limbodi village.

The IMC is handing over the possession of the new houses on submission ​of margin money by the ​beneficiaries. Initially, many people were reluctant to vacate their houses in South Toda but gradually the number reduced.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that five more residents of South Today deposited ​the ​margin money.

Till date, a total of 185 people have deposited the amount of Rs 39.20 lakh as margin money and 173 families ​have ​shifted to Limbodi. On Thursday, 13 families shifted to Limbodi.

The IMC removed three big structures from Chandrabhaga side and two smaller ones. Three houses ​near the Jawahar Marg ​bridge ​were also removed.