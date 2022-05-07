Indore: ​All gurdwaras to have RWH systems in a week

Indore

Extending full support to Indore Municipal Corporation’s campaign for groundwater conservation, Central Sri Guru Singh Sabha announced plans to get rainwater harvesting system installed in all gurdwaras in the city within a period of seven days.

The announcement was made by Sabha president Harpal Singh Bhatia after holding a meeting with management committees of gurdwaras in the city.

On the request of IMC, Central Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, called meetings of management committees of all gurdwaras and asked them can they ensure the installation of rainwater harvesting (RWH) system in the shrines within a week.

On receiving a nod from the members present in the meeting, Bhatia told IMC officials that they would install RWH systems in gurdwaras within seven days.

Hailing IMC’s campaign on groundwater conservation, Bhatia said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to save water.

“Gurdwara management committee members will not only install RWH systems in shrines but also encourage devotees to install the same on the terraces of their houses,” he said.

Earlier, IMC technical team gave a detailed presentation before Sabha members on rainwater harvesting system, its benefits and how the system can be installed.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:16 AM IST