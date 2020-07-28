Indore: All eyes at DHE for college admission guidelines

With MP Class 12th board results out, all eyes are at Department of Higher Education (DHE) for release of much-awaited guidelines for admission to undergraduate courses offered by government and private colleges in the state.

“The guidelines are expected to be released within a week,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat.

He stated that the draft of the guidelines for centralised online admission counselling has been readied. “There is not much difference in the guidelines for session 2019-20 and session 2020-21,” he added.

Like previous years, he said, students will have the choice of selecting nine colleges priority-wise. On the basis of marks of students qualifying exams, the allotment will be done in colleges.

Sources in DHE stated that the process for admissions to undergraduate courses in government and private colleges will start in the first week of August.

For post-graduate colleges, the guidelines will be issued separately. The guidelines for PG is expected in September. The reason behind the delay in guidelines for PG courses is stated to be the failure in holding UG final exams till date. Citing directives by UGC, the government has directed the universities to hold final year/semester exams of UG courses by September end.

BOX// Offline admission in minority colleges

While admission to general colleges would be held in online mode, the institutes with minority status will have the privilege to admit students in offline mode. Around 40 colleges in the city have got minority institute status. The colleges include Gujarati College, Indore Christian College, Jain Diwakar College, Renaissance College, Vishisht College, ISBA College, Arihant College, Comp-feeders College, Indore Institute of Law, Alexia College, Kothari College, etc.