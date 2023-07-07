Indore: 'All Efforts Being Made To Solve GST-Related Problems'

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dinesh Bisen, Additional Commissioner Central GST (Appeals), has said that Input Tax Credit (ITC) is the main part of the GST Act. The problems related to GST are being heard very seriously and all complaints are being heard and understood up to the top level.

Since GST is new, changes are happening continuously. Gradually problems will reduce and the future will be good for businessmen, departments and professionals. Bisen was addressing as a keynote speaker in a seminar here on Thursday. The subject of the seminar was ‘Provision of GST Input Tax Credit v/s their solution by the court's decision’. Another expert speaker at the seminar was GST expert Amit Dave.

Senior IRS officer Bisen said that ITC is the backbone of the entire GST system. ITC is the concept under which the government gets tax and its exemption is taken in the subsequent tax. GST expert Dave explained how to get ITC. Ashwin Lakhotia, president of Madhya Pradesh Tax Law Bar Association and Kedar Heda, president of Commercial Tax Practitioners Association said that getting ITC in GST law is a very difficult task.

The punishment for the supplier's mistake is falling on the recipient, while there is no proper system how to control the supplier. To solve this, the recipient should be empowered to deposit tax in the account of the supplier and on that basis the recipient can get ITC.