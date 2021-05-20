Indore: All commercials establishments to pull down shutters from Friday till May 28

Indore: After the marathon meeting of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ended at the collectorate, the concerned departments went into a huddle in order to follow the CM's instructions to make sure that Indore division becomes corona-free from June 1.

In a late night order, it was decided that from Friday till May 28, all commercial activities, including kirana shops, selling of fruits and vegetable will be banned. Permission to keep wholesale and retail shops open was also withdrawn. The order will come into effect from 6 am on Friday till May 28. Choithram and Niranjanpur fruit and vegetable mandies and all Haat Bazar will remain closed during the said time period. However, Big Basket, Ondoor super stores, Big Bazar will home deliver between from 6 am and 5 pm.

Their employees will have to carry their identity cards. Industrial staff and labourers are allowed to work in three shifts. Milk will be sold at dairy outlets or will be home delivered up to 9 am and again between 5 pm and 7 pm. All SDMs have been instructed to identify infected areas in their zones, so that the same can be marked as micro containment areas.