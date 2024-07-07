Indore: All Bars To Be Monitored Daily Between 12 Am And 4 Am | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All hotel bars and club bars in the district will now be monitored from the Excise Control Room. The district collector has instructed the Excise Department to monitor clubs and hotels with bars especially from 12 am to 4 am daily and to take action in case of any irregularity. Collector Asheesh Singh has issued orders that all bar owners must follow the provisions and instructions of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act.

Also, it is mandatory to install CCTVs in all restaurant bars, hotel bars and club bars operating in the district. Action will be taken against bar owners violating the order as per rules under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915. as per the provisions given in the State Gazette, the time for sale of foreign liquor in the premises under restaurant, hotel, resort and club bar licence is from 10 am to 11:30 pm and the time for consumption is till 12 midnight.

From time to time, during inspection by the Excise Department, Police Department and other officials, in some cases bars were found to be operating beyond the prescribed time limit due to which there are chances of untoward incidents in them. To maintain law and order in the district, orders have been issued by the collector under various sections of the MP Excise Act 1915 and the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Gazette.

According to the order issued, it is mandatory for the licensees of all the Restaurant Bars (FL-2), Hotel Bars (FL-3) and Civilian Club Bars (FL-4) operating in the district to strictly follow all the conditions mentioned in the licence issued, the provisions of the Excise Act, 1915, the conditions of the general licence and the instructions issued from time to time by the excise commissioner.

All the licensees should compulsorily install CCTVs at the entrance gate, liquor storage counter, dining complex, exit gate and parking of their licensed bar premises which will ensure that the people coming to the bar will know that they are being monitored. CCTV cameras will not be installed in areas where the right to privacy of a person is violated. The purpose of CCTV cameras at these premises is to prevent criminal incidents and to protect the people visiting there. All bar licensees shall ensure that AI technology and high quality CCTVs are installed in their licensed premises.