Indore: Alert Excise team nabs several with liquor worth lakhs

Indore: The team of State Excise Department seized liquor worth thousands of rupees on checkposts on Thursday. The teams have been deployed on Dhar and Dewas borders to prevent smuggling of liquor from other districts to the city.

Assistant Excise Commissioner Raj Narayan Soni said the team of Sanwer Circle raided the place of Govind Keer and recovered 140 quarters of liquor from there on Thursday. Later, the team raided another place and recovered 100 quarters of country made liquor from Lakhan Rajput’s place. The accused have been booked under section 34 (1) of excise act.

Team of Depalpur circle is patrolling Ghatabillod and Kali Billod area to keep an eye on smugglers and the people indulged in supplying the liquor. Moreover, the team of Sanwer Circle checked the vehicles and team has registered two cases on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the excise team from Palasia Circle caught many persons while they were carrying liquor into the city from adjoining districts. Excise sub inspector Manohar Khare and constable Satej cornered an Activa scooter with two cartons containing country made liquor and arrested Deepak of Kishanganj area. Another person named Rahul of Shrikrishna Avenue was also arrested by the team with four boxes containing liquor.

Team of excise sub inspector Shalini Singh and her team seized 75 quarters of liquor and caught two persons named Rajesh and Bhawan. In Mhow Circle, the team led by ADEO Mudgal and excise sub inspector Sharma caught a person named Aman with 35 quarters of liquor from near Pithampur.