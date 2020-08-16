Indore: Alert cops zero in on missing girl in 6 hours

Indore: This is straight from the episodes of Crime Patrol…! Alert city police on Sunday managed to find a 14-year-old girl, who went missing after she was reprimanded by her mom. She was found at her friend’s place after a hot pursuit in Bhanwarkuan area.

Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Indresh Tripathi said despite a frantic search when they could not find the girl, the girls’ parents informed the cops. The police, then, registered a case of abduction and started the search operation.

COP PREPAREDNESS

Tripathi said a team led by SI Neha Jain and constable Kamal was formed. Prima facie, it was revealed that the girl was travelling in an auto rickshaw after which the police started a search for the auto driver. Police managed to piece together evidence and zeroed in on the Mahesh, the driver who informed them that he had dropped the girl at Khandwa Naka area.

‘COMBING’ OPERATION

The police team then gathered information from shopkeepers and came to know that she was seen heading towards Ganesh Nagar. After this, the alert cops had their job cut out… they combed Ganesh Nagar, Rahul Gandhi Nagar, Jeet Nagar, Sonia Gandhi Nagar and Ekta Nagar areas.

AT LAST…

Finally, the girl was recovered from her friend’s place in Ekta Nagar. She told the police that she had an argument with the mother after which she left home. Police claimed that they wrapped up the case in six hours! SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain will award the police team for their promptness.