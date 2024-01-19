Indore: Alarming Increase In Heart Ailments In Young People

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over increasing cases of sudden deaths due to heart attacks in the city, cardiologists raised an alarm for the citizens and said that the cases of heart ailments in young people have doubled in the last three years.

Moreover, the doctors also quoted the alarming figures of angiographies and angioplasties performed in Super Speciality Hospital in the last three years i.e. over 2,700. “Yes, the cases of sudden deaths due to heart attacks in young people are increasing swiftly. A rise in the cases has been seen in the last three years mainly in the young population as the number has doubled,” cardiologist Dr Siddhant Joshi told media. He added that earlier out of 100 cases, only 25 were those below 50 years but now this number has increased to over 50. Cardiac surgeon Dr Manish Porwal also cited similar figures and blamed the sedentary lifestyle and stress as the reason for the increasing cases. “Such cases increase more in winters as the arteries shrink due to the cold temperature.

Due to a sedentary lifestyle and increasing stress, the arteries get blocked due to the cholesterol and blockages,” Dr Porwal told media. Cardiologist Dr Alkesh Jain said that deaths due to cardiac arrests are increasing rapidly among the youth, but it is very unusual for children to suffer from cardiac arrest. Heart attacks do not occur in children due to blockage of blood vessels. “The risk of heart attack in children increases due to genetic or congenital diseases. A hole in the heart, enlargement and shortening of muscles or viral infection of the heart can cause cardiac arrest in children,” he added.