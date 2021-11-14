Indore: Alarming findings on World Diabetes Day; 8% daily wagers found diabetic

Indore

About 8 per cent of daily wagers were found diabetic and surprisingly over 70 per cent of them were not even aware that they were afflicted by this disease.

Moreover, 8 per cent were those found pre-diabetic and were advised to take necessary steps for prevention of the disease.

The startling data came to the fore on Saturday when CHL Hospital conducted a random blood sugar test of daily wagers at four mazdoor chowks including Chandan Nagar, Footi Kothi, Chiman Bagh, and Airport Road, on the occasion of World Diabetes Day.

According to endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Julka, the activity was held to spread awareness among people about the ‘Silent Killer’. This year, the theme of World Diabetes Day is ‘Access to diabetes care’.

“It is an alarming data as we believe that people in rural areas and those doing more physical activity remain safe from the disease. Out of 600 people, who took the random sugar test, 50 people i.e. 8 percent had higher sugar levels. Surprisingly, 40 of them didn’t even know that they were suffering from diabetes,” Dr Julka said.

He added that one of the daily wagers had a random blood sugar level of 250 but he was unaware of the same. “We have suggested medication and lifestyle changes to them along with going through proper check-up,” he added.

“Along with random check-ups, we informed them about the disease and the ways to prevent the same. Number of cases of type II diabetes has been increasing continuously. However, 50 per cent of diabetes can be prevented with exercise and diet,” he said.

Meanwhile, president of Indian Medical Association-Indore Dr Sumit Shukla said that observing World Diabetes Day was started from 1991 in joint collaboration of International Diabetes Federation and World Health Organisation due to increasing the number of patients swiftly. “Awareness is most important to prevent the disease as many of the patients reach the hospital in the worst situation,” he added.

Diabetes leads to vital organ failure

Free blood sugars check-up and awareness camp was organised by the Medicine Department of MGM Medical College on Saturday. Patients and their family members were also informed about the hazards of diabetes.

HoD of medicine department Dr VP Pandey informed the patients and family members about use of insulin and methods to administer insulin safely. Dr Dharmendra Jhawar and Dr Ravi Verma informed about the burden of diabetes on the economy and its effects on vital organs.

Diabetes can be reversed with Yoga and Panchkarma

Research and Development Head of Madhavbaug Dr Rahul Mandole said that many patients have reversed their diabetes with Yoga and Panchkarma. “A study of the effects of yoga and panchkarma on diabetes patients was also published in a journal of Association of Physicians of India. Panchkarma, diet, exercise, and Ayurveda can prevent the disease and can also reverse it at any stage,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:41 AM IST