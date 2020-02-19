Indore: Alarm raised as 100 carcasses found in field

Mandleshwar: Timely action taken by Mandleshwar police prevented tension in Mandleshwar town of Khargone district after carcasses of cattle that died in some other areas were recovered from an open field near Choli village.

According to Mandleshwar’s sub-divisional officer (police) Maansingh Thakur who rushed to the spot along with his team as soon after he got a phone call from one Kishore Singh Thakur, a resident of Choli village who first spotted the carcasses reportedly of bovines stock and camel in the open field on the outskirt of village, roughly three kilometer away from holy Mandleshwar town.

SDOP Thakur who reached the spot immediately seized carcasses spread in large area under open sky and some in bushes and prepared panchnama.

In the meantime, one Prabhulal, son of Gulabchand Mehra, a resident of Pipliya village and currently staying at Maheshwar town reached the spot and claimed that the carcasses belonged to him.

Mehra claimed that he used to collect dead animals including cows, buffaloes, calves even camels from different areas and bring them here. He added that entire stuff belongs to him as he used to dry animal parts including bones, horns after separating the skin. After preparing powder from this, he used to sell this to the sugar factory in Maharashtra.

In order to ensure that the carcasses which were recovered were of dead animals, police called veterinary doctor BL Patel at the spot who confirmed that bones, skins and other portions which were recovered from the field belonged to dead animals.

Total weight of seized material is about five quintal. He ruled out the incident as that of cow or other animal slaughter.

A total of more than 100 carcasses were found in the area on Tuesday morning which were buried soon after, SDOP Thakur said, adding the carcasses appear to be about 15 days old.

Officer said that police personnel have been instructed to ensure proper disposal of dead animals to avoid any tension in future.

However, security has been beefed up in and around the village to keep vigil and ward off any incident of violence.

Meanwhile, some of the villagers who are upset with entire incident claimed that Tuesday incident was enough to hurt religious sentiments of people.

They claimed that suspicious activities were going on in the field since past 15 days and police should take stern action against those who are involved in the entire incident.