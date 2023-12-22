 Indore: Akhil Bhartiya Jat Mahasabha Burns RaGa's Effigy
Irate over mimicry of Dhankar, community members demand public apology from Rahul & Banerjee

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 04:49 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Akhil Bhartiya Jat Mahasabha, Indore burned the effigy of Rahul Gandhi at Bhawarkuan intersection on Thursday, demanding an apology from him and TMC Member of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee for allegedly mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The agitators said that they would launch a nationwide protest if Rahul Gandhi and Banerjee didn’t apologise for their act. President of Mahasabha CL Mukati said, “They are furious over the 'insult' of Dhankhar, who belongs to the Jat community. The entire I.N.D.I.Alliance should apologise to Dhankar.” State president Vilas Patel, state secretary Inderpal Malik, MukeshJat, Raja Jat, Sunil Jat, BhanuJat, Gajendra Jat and other social workers participated in the agitation.

On Wednesday, the controversy over Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee's impersonation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar escalated, leading to public criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

