Indore: Akash, Tanik and Udit lose in Puneet Agarwal Memorial world tennis tour tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yash Yadav of the state won in the first round of the qualifying round of the Punit Agarwal Memorial Indore Open $15,000 prize ITF men's world tennis tour tournament. At the same time, Akash Nandwal, Tanik Gupta and Udit of the state had to face defeat.

The international tournament being played at Indore Tennis Club started on Sunday, in the qualifying round. In the first round, local player Yash Yadav defeated India's own Shashank Tirtha 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 after a long struggle.

After an easy win in the first set, Yash suffered a loss in the second set. But in the Super Tiebreak, Yash won 10-6 to advance to the second round. Another local player Akash Nandwal was defeated by second seed Kunal Anand. Kunal won the match easily 6-3 6-0. At the same time, Tanik Gupta could not struggle much in front of Sahil Gaware. Sahil reached the next round by winning 6–1, 6–1. At the same time, Udit could not stay long in front of third seed Chandril Sood. Sood defeated Udit 6-3 6-1.

Top seeded Muthu wins after the clash

In the qualifying round, top seed Muthu Aditya Senthil Kumar had to struggle for victory in the first round. He defeated Bharatha Kumaran of India 6-3, 6-7 (5) and 10-7. Sixth seed Suraj R. Prabodh defeated India's Kunwar Gupta 6-0, 6-4; eighth seed Gunjan Jadhav beat Ajay Nemakal 6-4, 6-2, 9th seeded Nithrelands' Stilil Pell beat India's Dharamil Shah 6- Defeated 2, 6-3. But fourth-seeded Jatin Dahiya and seventh-seeded Italian Leonardo Katani had to fall prey to vicissitudes. Digvijay Pratap Singh of India defeated Jatin Dahiya 6–1, 6–4 in straight sets and Dmitry Baskov of Maldova defeated Leonardo 7–5, 6–2.

In other matches, Jonathan Bidding of Great Britain beat Yash Charasia 6-3, 4-6, 10-8, Chirag Duhan beat Alex Solanki 6-1, 6-2, 12th seed Anurag Nanwani took David Pozzi of Italy. 2-6, 6-4, 10-7, Tarun Anirudh beat Vignesh Peranavallur 6-3, 7-6 (3), Yash Bansal beat Dheeraj Srinivasan 3-6, 6-1, 10-6. , Lakshya Gupta defeated Tusshar Madan 6-2, 6-2, Udit Vaghela defeated Drena Walia 6-2, 6-3.

Director of Sports Pawan Jain inaugurated the competition

The competition was inaugurated in a colorful manner in the Chief Hospitality of the Director of Sports of the state Pawan Kumar Jain. Special guests include Path India Pvt. Ltd directors were Niti Agarwal and. Nipun Agarwal. On this occasion, M.P. President of Tennis Association, Anil Mahajan, Secretary Anil Dhupar, B.S. Chhabra, Arjun Dhupar and Vijay Verma were present. The operation was conducted by Sajid Lodi.