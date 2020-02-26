Indore: AJJAKS lodges complaint against MGM Medical College dean

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Anusuchit Jati-Janjati Adhikari Evem Karmachari Sangh (AJJAKS) lodged a complaint against dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College to chief minister Kamal Nath and medical education minister Vijayalaxmi Sadho for selecting an unreserved category candidate on reserved seat and cancelling it later.

In the complaint, AJJAKS AJJAKS district president Shyamlal Dohariya demanded to suspend dean Dr Jyoti Bindal in seven days and also threatened to launch an agitation if action is not taken.

“She had violated norms of reservation and selected an unreserved category candidate on the post of reserved category. Later, she had cancelled it without citing any reason. This is violation of Section 6 (1) of Reservation Act, 1994, for which action should be taken,” the complaint reads.

What was the issue?

MGM Medical College had selected an unreserved candidate on a post meant for people of reserved category and later cancelled the selection.

College administration had selected Dr Rahul Sharma for the post in dentistry, which was for reserved category. In the selection orders, MGM Medical College dean mentioned that no appropriate candidate could be found from SC, ST and OBS category. Therefore, the post has been given to candidate of unreserved category. The decision caused a stir on social media while different organisations announced to protest against it. On Saturday, college released new order to cancel selection of Dr Rahul Sharma citing complaint received by reserved category’s woman candidate.

In defence, Dr Bindal said reserved category candidate was not suitable for the post as she couldn’t answer simple questions after which they searched for OBC candidate and later gave post to unreserved category candidate. “There is a rule that post can be given to unreserved category candidate on not finding suitable candidate in reserved category. We cancelled the selection as the selected candidate had not joined the post. We have started investigation and will start the selection process again,” she said.