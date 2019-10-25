Indore: AIVSC-2019; MP&CG air wing cadets bag third spot

Indore: Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh air wing cadet team has secured third position in All India Vayu Sainik Camp (AIVSC)-2019 recently, said commanding officer of 1 MP Air Sqn NCC Indore, Wing Commander Amit Vyas on Friday.

According to NCC officials total 37 senior air wing cadets belonging to three units of NCC participated in the camp. Cadets from 1 MP Air Sqn Indore, 2 MP Air Sqn Bhopal and 3 CG Air Sqn Raipur have represented the MP&CG directorate team. The MP& CG directorate team has won gold and bronze medal in flying competition, silver medal in health & hygiene and bronze in skeet shooting competition.

All India Vayu Sainik Camp was conducted on behalf of DGNCC by Rajasthan directorate at Jodhpur from 05 October to 15 October 2019. All India Vayu Sainik Camp is an Air Wing specific camp of NCC to focus on all the air wing activities. Air Wing cadets from 16 Directorates (division of air wing unit cadets from all over India) took part. Events such as flying, aero modeling, firing, skeet shooting, drill, line area and health & hygiene were held in the camp.