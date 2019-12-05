Indore airport to get lounge with bar for elite flyers

Indore: There is good news for frequent as well as elite class flyers of the region. The Devi Abhilyabai Holkar Airport will now boast of a business lounge that will have a bar, eatery and a resting place for passengers. The inauguration will be done on December 15.

Such facilities are only found in airports of metro cities and it is a matter of great prestige for a city like Indore to have such a lounge, official said.

Talking to Free Press Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director, informed that the lounge will be just like the VIP Lounge, which is already there in the airport. But this lounge is used by VIP and VVIP passengers only. The business lounge caters to the needs of high end travelers, who use premium debit and credit cards of banks. They can use the lounge and even non-card holders can also use the lounge by paying some charges. ‘The business lounge has been set-up at the airport. We are ready to dedicate the facility to the passengers from December 15’ Sanyal said.

Highlighting the facilities of the lounge, the airport director stated that it will be a 60 sitting capacity having the facility of bar, special foods, LED TV, private toilets etc. The passengers can rest here in more comfortable manner.

Indore is the busiest airport of the state with 80 flights every day at present. Recently, an international flight to Dubai was also started. Under the Winter Schedule of the flights operation, which started from October 27 and ends on March 26 in 2020, the movement of the flights is likely to cross 100 operations per day. Some new airlines would be starting the operation of the flights from here to connect the prominent cities of the country.