Indore: Airport offers grass to zoo for free

Indore: The Devi Ahilyabai Holkar will offer grass mowed down from its premises to the city zoo free of cost. Grass supply to the zoo will begin after Deepawali.

Local zoo authorities had approached airport administration to ask for grass for feeding herbivore animals. “We accepted their proposal. Few months back, we purchased an automatic grass cutter and collector machine,” airport director Aryama Sanyal said.

The grass grows tall in rainy reason on open grounds inside airport. The grass has to be cut after rainy season. The airport authorities’ decision to send grass free of the cost to the city zoo has come as a relief to Indore Municipal Corporation, which runs the zoo. The civic body spends large sum of money to purchase grass for herbivores.