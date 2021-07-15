Indore: Airport director Aryama Sanyal’s book ‘Jugalbandi’ unveiled

Indore: The first-ever book written in Hindi by the director of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, Aryama Sanyal, ‘Jugalbandi’, was released at a grand function held at Manas Bhawan.



Poet and litterateur Dr Saroj Kumar, Suryaprakash Chaturvedi, Hareram Vajpayee released the book. Journalist and emerging poet Harshvardhan Prakash presented an overview of the book. Various dignitaries including former secretary of BCCI Sanjay Jagdale, MD of MPFC Smita Bharadwaj, poet Satyanarayan Sattan and Padma Shri Janak Palta were especially

present. The beautiful pictures drawn by Bharadwaj’s daughters Devyani and Shivranjani helped enhance the attraction of the book.

Addressing the book release function Sanyal said that the content of the book is the expression of her feelings, thoughts and observations earned while performing her duty at various airports of the country. On this occasion, 2 books ‘Yado ki Pagdandiya’ and ‘Ghar ki Chhavani written by late writer Hemlata Dikshit and the book ‘Kavya Manjari’ written by Sureshchandra Dubey Jyoti Kanpuri was also released.