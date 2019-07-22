Indore: Airport customs seizes 900 gm gold and 13 litre foreign liquor

Indore: Following the rolling out of the international flight operation from Devi Ahilybai Holkar International Airport from July 15, the first case of bringing gold and foreign liquor into the country beyond the permissible limit has come into light.

The Customs department has seized 900 gm gold from a women and 13 litre of foreign liquor from three passengers.

Under the guidance of Customs Commissioner Neerav Kumar Mallick and Supervision of Joint Commissioner Davesh Gupta and Assistant Commissioner Deepak Saini, Customs team which are keeping close watch on the passengers and their baggage’s coming from Air India’s Dubai-Indore flight.

According to official sources, passengers coming from Dubai to the city are bringing gold and foreign liquor with them. In the past one week, the Customs has seized 900 grams of gold from a woman at the airport on Friday.

Three passengers were found to have brought alcohol more than the fixed limit, which was also seized. A passenger is allowed to bring maximum of two litres of foreign liquor, but these three passengers were caught with 13 litres of liquor, which was 7 litres more than the fixed limit.

India has the highest Custom Duty on liquor. As per the rule, liquor has been seized and 150% duty will be charged from the passengers. These passengers have yet not deposited the duty.

Similarly, two days ago, 900 gm of gold jewellary was seized by the Customs Department from a woman who arrived from Dubai. After paying the due duty she will be eligible to keep the gold jewellery.