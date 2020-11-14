Indore Airport beautify decorated on Diwali

Indore: On the occasion of festival of lamps ‘Deepawali’ Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport of the city is beautify decorated by enchanting rangolis and

luminaries. This has added the ambiance of celebration of the biggest

festival of the country. Currently, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic,

there is movement of only 22 flights. Before the outbreak of the

pandemic, over 100 flights operated daily for as many as 15

destinations. Thus the, city airport was the busiest airport of the

State and despite of low operations of the flights, still the airport

retains the prestigious title.



Development work likely to resume after deepawali



It is believed that the in the days to come, the development work of

the airport would resume. Under the development work, the seprate exit

gate is proposed to be constructed at the land received from the district

administration. Following the opening of the newly constructed connecting road of Super Corridor behind Bijasan Hill, the chances of open construction of the exit gate have been brightened.



Subsequently, the existing road opposite to the main terminal building

of the airport will be closed for the vehicular moment and it will be fully diverted to newly constructed connecting road of the Super Corridor.