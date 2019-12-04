Indore airport administration arranges visit for Divyang and BPL children

Indore: It was a memorable day for 83 children, including 22 tribal divyang and 61 others underprivileged kids, when they were taken to the city airport, on occasion of International Day of Disabled, on Tuesday.

The children had been invited by the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Administration.

The 22 specially-abled children were taken to airport by Anand Service Society and the 61 underprivileged kids were taken by Indore Diocese Social Service Society.

Airport Aryama Sanyal said the children were given a tour of the entire airport. They were taken to inside the terminal building, fire station, and apron and close to the runway. The most thrilling moment for them was when they were taken in a bus and driven close to the aircrafts which were ready to take off. Sanyal said all the children were given drawing materials as gift.