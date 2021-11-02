Indore: Air-purifying device to be installed in 10 crossings

Indore

A study carried out following instructions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has found 10 squares of the city as the main polluted points and now air purifying devices would be installed in these squares. The 10 squares are Palasia, MIG, Vijay Nagar, Indore railway station, Lasudia Mori (Dewas Naka), Bhanwarkuan, Gangwal bus stand, Lavkush and Mhow Naka

Divisional Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma said an action plan is being implemented as per orders passed by NGT to improve the air quality of the city, and he asked all the concerned officers for the effective implementation of the action plan.

According to the study, the main reasons for pollution at these squares are road dust due to vehicular movement on bad roads, vehicle emissions, residential slum area emissions, dust generated by burning of garbage and biomass, building and road constructions, excavation work for laying various pipelines, etc.,



Commissioner Sharma said that for improvement of the air quality of the city, about 15 km of roads have been identified for repair and reconstruction. Similarly, all the pavements will be fixed. Infrastructure would be improved and roads widened for proper flow of traffic. He said that system would be developed to carry debris from demolished structures in the covered containers. Construction materials too would be carried in a similar fashion. For the development of greenery in open areas, nearby schools, housing societies, community centres would be encouraged. Sharma said that action would be taken against those who burn crop stubble, garbage or leaves etc. To reduce pollution 400 CNG buses would be purchased and cycle tracks would be constructed along the main roads.

A committee has been constituted at the city level under the chairmanship of the Indore divisional commissioner to implement and review the works under the action plan.

