Indore: Aim to boost organ donation again, nodal officer to be appointed to coordinate between hospitals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of boosting organ and cadaver donations in the city, the Indore Society for Organ Donation has decided to appoint a nodal officer for coordinating between the hospitals to manage brain dead patients.

At a meeting chaired by MP Shankar Lalwani and presided over by divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma at Super Speciality Hospital on Thursday, it was decided that various steps to spread awareness among people about organ donation would be taken, including campaign on social media and putting awareness posters in public places, hospitals and at crematoriums.

The divisional commissioner also asked the hospitals to ensure information about brain dead patients so that counselling of their family members could be done in time.

Meanwhile, Lalwani said that Indore was leading in organ donations in central India and it would lead the country soon just as it leads in cleanliness. “An organ donor gives a new lease of life to many needy patients. Awareness is most important in organ donation and people of Indore and its doctors are playing a major role in this noble cause,” he said.

The divisional commissioner said that Covid-19 had put a break on the organ donation drive in the city, but, with the help of social workers, doctors and hospitals, it would soon get a boost. He also emphasised that Super Speciality Hospital was started as a Covid hospital, but, now, it had started providing super-specialty facilities.

During the meeting, a donors’ Wall of Fame was also inaugurated, with photos of all the cadaver organ donors.

BMT unit to be shifted to SSH

Divisional commissioner Sharma also announced the transfer of the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit from MY Hospital to Super Speciality Hospital. ‘We’re planning to shift the BMT Unit to Super Speciality Hospital as we can increase the number of beds at SSH for the purpose. The unit will be shifted, while other facilities in the hospital will also be started,’ Sharma added

Over 100 people screened for kidney diseases

Observing World Kidney Day, Super Speciality Hospital organised a free health check-up camp in which over 100 people went through screening for kidney diseases by nephrologists Dr Jai Singh Arora and Dr Isha Tiwari Arora. A CME was also organised to spread awareness about kidney diseases.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:51 PM IST