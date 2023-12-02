Indore: AIDS Spreading Among Homosexual Males

Representative Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of people with AIDS is increasing in males who are homosexuals, said professor VP Pandey at a programme of ART Plus Centre, Department of Medicine, organised on the occasion of World AIDS Day on Friday.

Speakers in the programme presented their views on this year's theme “Let communities lead”.

On this occasion, Professor Pandey informed that for some time now, there has been a significant increase in the number of male homosexuals suffering from this disease and there is a need to spread awareness in this regard.

He said, “The younger generation is getting infected with the disease. Though HIV patients have decreased in past few years, it is alarming that in the last two years, 60 per cent of the new patients have a homosexual history in their past which led them to contract AIDS. Mainly, youngsters have been the victims.

To prevent the spread of AIDS there is a need to make youngsters aware. In Malwa region, lesbian population is almost nil but gay community is very strong.”

The programme was presided over by Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of the MGM Medical College. On this occasion MY Hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur, professor VP Pandey, professor Dharmendra Jhawar, professor Shashi Gandhi, Dr Ashok Thakur, DAPCU Nodal Officer Dr Shailendra Jain, besides experts from the Department of Medicine and PG Students were present.