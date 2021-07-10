Indore: AiCTSL's ICCC model being replicated in 45 districts

Indore: Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) set up at Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited Headquarters (AiCTSL) and noted as the most modern centre in the state will now be used as an ideal for setting up other ICCCs in the state.

Further, it will also be used for disaster management across the division.

The police, administration and municipal corporation used the centre effectively to control corona. Further, it also monitored the vaccination campaign.

Now on the same lines, centres are being set up in all the major districts of the state. With the establishment of District Command and Control Call Centres in 45 out of 52 districts, there will be Integrated Control Command Centres in 7 smart city districts, of which Indore is on the top.

State Level Situation Room and Control Command Centre have also been set up at Home Guard Headquarters. Now disaster management can be done in a better way through this centre.