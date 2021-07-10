Indore: AiCTSL's ICCC model being replicated in 45 districts

Indore: Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) set up at Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited Headquarters (AiCTSL) and noted as the most modern centre in the state will now be used as an ideal for setting up other ICCCs in the state.
Further, it will also be used for disaster management across the division.
The police, administration and municipal corporation used the centre effectively to control corona. Further, it also monitored the vaccination campaign.
Now on the same lines, centres are being set up in all the major districts of the state. With the establishment of District Command and Control Call Centres in 45 out of 52 districts, there will be Integrated Control Command Centres in 7 smart city districts, of which Indore is on the top.
State Level Situation Room and Control Command Centre have also been set up at Home Guard Headquarters. Now disaster management can be done in a better way through this centre.
Rescue operations live tracking from the centres
Rescue operations can be seen live through these centres. “Online monitoring will be done with the help of more than 10,000 CCTV cameras, while live footage will also be obtained with the help of drones,” Sandeep Soni, CEO of AiCTSL, said.
These centres will prove useful even in other emergencies like fire outbreaks, accidents, earthquakes and even pandemic like corona.
“Live monitoring of rescue and relief operations can also be seen on this occasion,” Soni said.
He added that at the same time, the crowd that gathers at religious places and fair places can also be monitored live.
In this regard, the principal secretary, home department, Dr Rajesh Rajora also presented the success at AiCTSL Indore and further possibilities to Chief Minister.
Control centres in 52 districts approved
Recently, the government had approved the establishment of control centres in all 52 districts apart from the state-level situation rooms. State-level centre will have all types of databases through 1000 mbps leased line.
Even the realtime database of water level, gate opening status, weather department, ambulance and other vehicles under dial-100 and dial 108 will be available in the state's dams.
At the same time, for traffic management, more than 10,000 CCTV cameras installed in different cities will also have live feed and apart from this, more than 500 centres under Smart City will also be able to be monitored live.
Under this, the live feed of a total of 16 departments can be used in disaster management, video conferencing, and tracking.
The centres of all these 52 districts will be connected by net connectivity and apart from receiving live feed from the location of the disaster, live footage of the disaster site will also be received through drones.
Trained staff for smooth functioning
The availability of trained staff has also been ensured at all these control centres, so that these centres can be operated smoothly for 365 days only. Here, AiCTSL staff has been taking charge and working under the leadership of Soni to ensure quick response.
State Level Control and Command Centre which has been set up at Home Guard Headquarters will be operated by Home Guard soldiers.
An amount of more than Rs 18 crore will be spent on the approved project.