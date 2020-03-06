Indore: AiCTSL tender process flawed, will cause loss to govt, complains AAP

Indore: Aam Aadmi Party has opposed the tender process launched by AiCTSL (Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited) to run new city buses and complained to the divisional commissioner on Thursday. The party members said the new tender process is extremely flawed.
“In the tender process, in addition to 40% subsidy under the Centre's AMRUT scheme, there is a rule to pay minimum 200 km per day to operators, which will cause double loss to the government and double benefit to the operators,” the complaint filed at commissioner’s office said.
Further, contrary to the spirit of decentralisation, the conditions have been determined in such a way that a single operator can operate all 400 buses.
“In the previous system, the operator had to earn from the passenger fare, while in the new system, payment of minimum 200 km seems to be made keeping in mind the interests of the operators, ignoring the interests of the government and the taxpayer,” the complaint said.
Further, quoting the problems in revenue model too, the complaint said that the rules of bank guarantee have been made in such a way that there is a possibility of the revenue collection agency running away.
“Even if the agency breaks its contract, or even if the buses are standing, the minimum 200 km will be paid by the government,” the complaint said.
Manoj Yadav, Chanchal Gupta, Sumit Jaju, Saeed Bhai, Hemant Ahuja, Ajay Singh and Piyush Joshi have signed the complaint and demanded to stop the tender process.
AiCTSL says…
“There is nothing wrong in the tender. The tender is not limited to Indore. Similar tenders have been floated in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and other cities. These tenders have been floated only after approval of the state government.” Sandeep Soni Chief executive officer AiCTSL
