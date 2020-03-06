Indore: AiCTSL tender process flawed, will cause loss to govt, complains AAP

Indore: Aam Aadmi Party has opposed the tender process launched by AiCTSL (Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited) to run new city buses and complained to the divisional commissioner on Thursday. The party members said the new tender process is extremely flawed.

“In the tender process, in addition to 40% subsidy under the Centre's AMRUT scheme, there is a rule to pay minimum 200 km per day to operators, which will cause double loss to the government and double benefit to the operators,” the complaint filed at commissioner’s office said.

Further, contrary to the spirit of decentralisation, the conditions have been determined in such a way that a single operator can operate all 400 buses.

“In the previous system, the operator had to earn from the passenger fare, while in the new system, payment of minimum 200 km seems to be made keeping in mind the interests of the operators, ignoring the interests of the government and the taxpayer,” the complaint said.