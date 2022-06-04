Indore: AICTSL launches 44 new buses, but none caters to bypass colonies

AICTSL buses |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Though AICTSL has launched 44 new CNG buses in the city recently none of them caters to residential colonies along the bypass and the long-standing demand of residents of these colonies remains unfulfilled. The AICTSL plans to run 80 CNG buses in the city (including the 44 buses) in the near future, but there is no guarantee that they will cover colonies along the by-pass.

Recently, Free Press had run a series of stories of colonies along the bypass and they had highlighted the poor connectivity as one of their major problems. The residents had said that they had urged the authorities to start buses to cover the colonies along the bypass, but their appeals had fallen on deaf ears.

Officials of AICTSL, said, “We have a total of 575 buses running on various routes in the city, but running buses along the bypass is not economically viable for the bus operators, so they do not run them. The officials told Free Press that they had floated tenders for bus routes along the bypass, but none of the operators had shown any interest, so the AICTSL had to drop the idea."

The officials said that AICTSL has taken positive steps to help the public and they are providing passes to students at discounted rates and also providing 75 per cent off to differently-abled people.

