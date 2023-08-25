Indore: Ahilya Utsav Samiti Organises Debate On Artificial Intelligence |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahilya Utsav Samiti organised a debate competition at ILVA School premises. Executive president of Ahilya Utsav Samiti Ashok Daga and secretary Saryu Waghmare said that 30 schools participated in the competition.

Government advocate Abhijit Singh Rathod and Sanjay Joshi participated as guests. Rathod said that ‘Excellence in language is necessary while speaking’.

The topic of the debate was - AI will make life easier. Publicity chief Sudhir Dedge, competition coordinator Pankaj Upadhyay and Greeshma Trivedi told that the participants were divided into three groups out of which three participants were selected for the finals.

Speaking in favour, Ved Goyal said that using any technology in the right direction is beneficial, if we are afraid of change then how will we move forward.

Speaking against the topic, participants said that distortion makes technology a curse and Artificial Intelligence will blunt the intelligence of man and destroy his creativity.

