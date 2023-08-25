 Indore: Ahilya Utsav Samiti Organises Debate On Artificial Intelligence
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Ahilya Utsav Samiti Organises Debate On Artificial Intelligence

Indore: Ahilya Utsav Samiti Organises Debate On Artificial Intelligence

Government advocate Abhijit Singh Rathod and Sanjay Joshi participated as guests.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 02:04 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Ahilya Utsav Samiti Organises Debate On Artificial Intelligence |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahilya Utsav Samiti organised a debate competition at ILVA School premises. Executive president of Ahilya Utsav Samiti Ashok Daga and secretary Saryu Waghmare said that 30 schools participated in the competition.

Government advocate Abhijit Singh Rathod and Sanjay Joshi participated as guests. Rathod said that ‘Excellence in language is necessary while speaking’.

The topic of the debate was - AI will make life easier. Publicity chief Sudhir Dedge, competition coordinator Pankaj Upadhyay and Greeshma Trivedi told that the participants were divided into three groups out of which three participants were selected for the finals.

Speaking in favour, Ved Goyal said that using any technology in the right direction is beneficial, if we are afraid of change then how will we move forward.

Speaking against the topic, participants said that distortion makes technology a curse and Artificial Intelligence will blunt the intelligence of man and destroy his creativity.

Read Also
MP: Hindu Organisations Call For Dharna Over 'Land Jihad', Demand To Vacate Imambara; Heavy Police...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Minor Son Kills Father Over Liquor Consumption, 'Toxic' Friends      

Minor Son Kills Father Over Liquor Consumption, 'Toxic' Friends      

Indore: Ahilya Utsav Samiti Organises Debate On Artificial Intelligence

Indore: Ahilya Utsav Samiti Organises Debate On Artificial Intelligence

Indore: Special Voter List Camps On Saturday And Sunday   

Indore: Special Voter List Camps On Saturday And Sunday   

Indore: In A First, 57-Year-Old Man Takes Admission To MBA Course At DAVV

Indore: In A First, 57-Year-Old Man Takes Admission To MBA Course At DAVV

Indore: Jobs Offered To 183 Youths In Private Companies

Indore: Jobs Offered To 183 Youths In Private Companies