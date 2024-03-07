Indore: Ahead Of MMC Tender Floated For City Railway Station Development |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Well before the clamping of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for Lok-Sabha elections, Railway floated the tender of the city railway station development on Wednesday. PM Narendra Modi performed the virtual bhoomi pujan of the work on February 26.

By floating the Notice Inviting the Tender (NIT) for the development of the city railway station, the Railway has set the closing date of filing the tenders June 24 of this year. As per the tender the development of the city railway station development is to be done in 42 months after the approval of the tender, official sources informed here on Wednesday. The cost of the railway station development work is estimated at Rs 492 cr.

Unique features of new station building

-10,8000 passengers will be able to travel from here every day.

-There will also be parking space total 410 cars, including 345 cars basement parking.

-At platform no. 1 side a 7 storied new station building and at Siyaganj side on Platform no. 4 a G+2 building will be built.

-Air conditioning for the passenger area.

-The new station will have 26 left and 17 escalators.

-Skywalk connectivity between the railway station and metro train station.

-Augmentation of waiting hall and seating capacity.

-50MX36M concourse for departure.