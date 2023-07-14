 Indore: Agrawal Samaj Women's Group Organises 'Celebrate Yourself'
HomeIndoreIndore: Agrawal Samaj Women's Group Organises 'Celebrate Yourself'

The programme was organised at Best Western Plus located at Rasoma Square.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 03:44 AM IST
Indore: Agrawal Samaj Women's Group Organises 'Celebrate Yourself' | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : In a series of programmes during Sawan, Agrawal Samaj Women's group, made many dimensions of life come alive with their compositions, acting and talent. The women expressed their skills with great enthusiasm.

The programme was organised at Best Western Plus located at Rasoma Square. The programme was titled 'Celebrate Yourself', and the event also featured tambola and various competitions aimed at healthy entertainment including Dance Dhamaal.

President of the group, Pratibha Mittal said that many women do not get any platform to express their feelings, while there are some who even feel hesitant to speak from the platform. This time the group invited all such women in its 'Love You Zindagi' programme and provided them this platform to speak their mind.

Some have successfully tried to win the hearts of all by presenting poetry, film songs, mimicry, dance, pictures and acting. The group expressed its gratitude to the president of the group, Pratibha Patil and convenor of the group Neelam Desai for this wonderful event.

