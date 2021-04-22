Indore: Agrawal Samaj sets up an oxygen bank with 251 machines

Indore: Agarwal Samaj set up the largest oxygen machine bank in the state on Thursday.There will be 251 oxygen machines in the bank to help patients infected with the coronavirus. On Thursday, the bank was inaugurated with 111 machines by senior social worker Vinod Agarwal. For the establishment of this unique bank, 20 social workers of the city and people associated with various businesses contributed. Three helpline numbers have also been issued by the community for members seeking help. Convenors of Indore Agarwal Samaj, Arvind Bagdi, Kulbhushan Mittal and Sanjay Bankra said, "It was decided to set up this bank after many members of the community tested positive to Covid-19 and suffered a lot seeking oxygen." They added that hundreds of patients were troubled in Indore city and they contacted the community members."Clearly, it was the need of the hour and we must play our role as community members," said the trio.