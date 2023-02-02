Indore: After the sharp chill, cosier days ahead

Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the sky clearing after three days, Indoris received some respite from the cold spell on Wednesday as the day turned out to be comfortable with the rise in temperature.

However, the night temperature was pegged at 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The day temperature remained four degrees Celsius below the normal while the night temperature stuck to the normal temperature.

The weathermen forecast that the rising trend of temperature will continue for a couple of days while the night temperature will remain close to normal temperature.

According to the Met office, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was four degrees Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius which was normal. Morning and evening humidity was 80 per cent and 40 per cent respectively.

“There are no chances of a decrease in temperature for a week as the western disturbance over the Himalayan region will remain active from Thursday. Wind pattern in the city is north easterly which kept the temperature down for the last couple of days. The wind pattern is likely to change only after the effect of western disturbance wanes,” a Met official said.

“The city will continue to witness hazy mornings for two more days,” the weatherman added.

