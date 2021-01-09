Indore: After the grime, clime cools with rain

Indore: Due to cyclonic circulation in Arabian Sea and increased temperature in the city, the weather took a twist again as light showers continued since Friday night. City sky was enveloped with dark clouds since Saturday morning which that gloomy feeling prevailed while it seemed that we were amid the deep monsoon months.

The change in weather also pulled the day temperature down by seven degrees Celsius from what was recorded on Friday.

Light rains started on Friday night which continued till Saturday noon while the morning also remained misty as the visibility dropped to 1000 metres at 8 am.

“Under the influence of a trough in low level easterlies from Southeast Arabian Sea to northwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels; isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Maharashtra and Goa, Gujarat Region, and West Madhya Pradesh,” Regional Meteorological Department officials said.

They added that the clouds started getting clear from Sunday but the mornings will remain foggy.

However, the cloudy weather kept the night temperature 8 degrees Celsius above normal as it was recorded at 18.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius.

As much as 1.8 mm rainfall has been recorded since Friday night. The humidity on Saturday morning was 95 percent and it was 87 percent in the evening.